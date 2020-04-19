GAMB Price Tops $0.0001 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One GAMB token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin. GAMB has a market cap of $454,602.21 and $86,050.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00054117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.38 or 0.04482749 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00066317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013992 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008807 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003304 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

GAMB Token Trading

