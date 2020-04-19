Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,913,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,601. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.71 per share, for a total transaction of $307,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,992.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300 over the last three months. 6.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

