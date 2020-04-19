Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 2,712,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.67.

In related news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $107,863,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth $30,510,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Gartner by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 305,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after purchasing an additional 190,059 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $27,715,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $821,197,000 after buying an additional 153,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock traded up $6.85 on Friday, reaching $105.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,623. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.48. Gartner has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

