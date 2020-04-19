Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Short Interest Down 19.1% in March

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 674,100 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 833,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 261,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE GNK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. 382,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $264.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.86 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNK shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DNB Markets cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70,334.00, for a total value of $698,557,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,692,931,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,294 shares of company stock valued at $698,596,030. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 58,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

