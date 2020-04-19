GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

GNMK has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James cut GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of GNMK stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,297,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,713. The firm has a market cap of $472.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.43. GenMark Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $8.17.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 315.97% and a negative net margin of 53.79%. The business had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott Mendel sold 7,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $37,647.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hany Massarany sold 28,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $141,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 851,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,360.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,450 shares of company stock worth $406,121 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

