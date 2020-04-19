Gifto (GTO) Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Gifto token can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Kryptono, Bibox and Allbit. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $10.28 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.95 or 0.02760449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00225995 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00057327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00050917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 682,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Coinnest, Bancor Network, Cobinhood, CPDAX, OKEx, Upbit, Bibox, Bittrex, CoinTiger, Kryptono, Kyber Network, Allbit, Bithumb and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

