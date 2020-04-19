Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of GBCI traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.02. 422,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,609. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.07. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.50 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 31.10%. Analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Murdoch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $99,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,719.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $242,137 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 717.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 115,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 101,804 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 612,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,177,000 after buying an additional 89,658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 74,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 11,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

