Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on GAIN. Wedbush lowered Gladstone Investment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.75 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Gladstone Investment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 10,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 110,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,508.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 8,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $234,735. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 171,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 132,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

