Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.75 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

GAIN traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. 314,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,118. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 49.63% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Also, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 110,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,508.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $234,735. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 171,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 132,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.