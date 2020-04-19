Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.75 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.
GAIN traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. 314,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,118. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.19.
In related news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Also, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 110,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,508.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $234,735. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 171,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 132,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
