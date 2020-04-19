Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 44,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 96,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 148,826 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 130,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 47,088 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 200,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 33,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSL traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.17. 16,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,556. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 15.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.