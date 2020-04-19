Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Wedbush

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Globant’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLOB. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.44.

GLOB traded up $2.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.02. 262,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.42. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Globant had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $184.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $12,620,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

