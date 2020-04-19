GMS (NYSE:GMS) PT Lowered to $27.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for GMS’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GMS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of GMS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of GMS from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GMS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GMS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.78.

Get GMS alerts:

Shares of GMS traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.67. 389,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,348. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.11.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.67 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GMS will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. bought 3,285 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $49,899.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,899.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald R. Ross bought 56,200 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $923,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 384,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,560.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 168,087 shares of company stock worth $2,618,585. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in GMS by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 836,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,652,000 after purchasing an additional 98,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,110 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter worth about $3,667,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.