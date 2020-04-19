Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOGL. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Golden Ocean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GOGL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.82. 247,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $244.67 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

