GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One GoldenPyrex token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. GoldenPyrex has a total market capitalization of $33,806.54 and approximately $129.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.02 or 0.02742973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00226195 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00057477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Token Profile