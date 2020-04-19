Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.25 to $15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.15.

Shares of GSBD stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 395,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,449. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $545.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.44 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.70%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

In related news, COO Jon Yoder purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $88,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Lamm bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $95,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,289 shares of company stock worth $313,833 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 399,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 72,923 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.8% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 252,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $4,160,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 192,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 172,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

