Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 6,761,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

Shares of GS traded up $6.45 on Friday, reaching $183.49. 5,390,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,992,136. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

