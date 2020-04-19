Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Increased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS traded up $6.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.49. 5,390,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,992,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.59 and its 200 day moving average is $211.93. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

