Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $205.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $168.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.60.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.49. 5,390,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,992,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.59 and its 200 day moving average is $211.93. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $605,865,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,272,000 after purchasing an additional 814,010 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,455,378,000 after purchasing an additional 418,905 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 298,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,292,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,388,000 after purchasing an additional 239,377 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.