Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $245.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.60.

Shares of GS traded up $6.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,390,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,136. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.93.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,627 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 545,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,966,000 after purchasing an additional 51,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 893.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

