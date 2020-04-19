GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.3–0.3 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $119-119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.12 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GoPro from $3.50 to $2.20 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of GoPro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet raised GoPro from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GoPro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $4.58.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.47 million, a P/E ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. GoPro has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). GoPro had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, Director Alexander J. Lurie acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,311.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

