Graft Hits One Day Volume of $80.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, Graft has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Graft has a market cap of $127,755.91 and approximately $80.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00805691 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork

Graft can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

