Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Graphic Packaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Graphic Packaging from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE:GPK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,628,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

