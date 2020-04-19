Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Deutsche Bank

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Graphic Packaging from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of GPK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,628,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,202. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

