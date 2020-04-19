Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GTN. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gray Television from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of Gray Television stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $10.93. 1,810,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,023. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. Gray Television has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.26.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gray Television will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 580.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Gray Television by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

