GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

NASDAQ GRFS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.92. 1,343,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,244. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,212,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,559 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 476.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 75,858 shares during the period. 18.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

