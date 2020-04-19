GrubHub’s (GRUB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $49.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GRUB. Mizuho cut their price objective on GrubHub from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson lowered GrubHub from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on GrubHub from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.39.

Shares of GrubHub stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.50. 4,322,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484,473. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.16. GrubHub has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.37 and a beta of 1.18.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GrubHub will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other GrubHub news, CTO Maria Belousova sold 17,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $915,096.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $43,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,274.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,414 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in GrubHub by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 119,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in GrubHub by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in GrubHub by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in GrubHub by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

