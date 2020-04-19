Guggenheim Raises Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $480.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim from $451.00 to $480.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. MKM Partners cut shares of Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $351.00 to $371.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $424.00 to $402.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $436.46.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAM traded down $10.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $403.80. 139,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,219. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $363.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.38. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $263.36 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.18). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $301.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,073 shares of company stock valued at $27,463,560 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Boston Beer by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Boston Beer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.