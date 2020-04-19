Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of HLIT stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,535. The firm has a market cap of $639.60 million, a P/E ratio of -83.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 63,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $429,718.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,041,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 785,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 747,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,529,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,642,000 after purchasing an additional 148,890 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 219,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 117,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

