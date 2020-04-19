Harmony Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $60.89 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00053889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.11 or 0.04536064 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00066028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013907 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005301 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008742 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,596,807,869 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.