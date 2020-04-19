Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Update

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 4,717,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Trevor Fetter acquired 10,000 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $2,175,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 112,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 42,558 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIG. Argus raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

Shares of HIG traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,047,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.02. Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average is $54.98.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

