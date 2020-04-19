Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.05.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of HAS stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.20. 1,299,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,969. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.27. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,177,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,487,000 after buying an additional 1,834,636 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,561,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,946,000 after buying an additional 2,924,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,321,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,036,000 after buying an additional 302,993 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,038,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,144,000 after buying an additional 306,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,651,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,684,000 after purchasing an additional 140,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.