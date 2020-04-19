Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 48.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HAS. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.

NASDAQ HAS traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,969. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Hasbro has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $126.87. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average is $94.27.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 9.6% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 38.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

