Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 48.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HAS. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.
NASDAQ HAS traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,969. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Hasbro has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $126.87. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average is $94.27.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 9.6% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 38.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
