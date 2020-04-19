Hashgard (GARD) Price Tops $0.0000

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Gate.io. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $869,731.07 and approximately $69,100.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.42 or 0.02762340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00225522 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00057463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,290,991,224 tokens. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

