Haven Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $56,222.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00003474 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $56,222.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,230.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.45 or 0.02537179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.03 or 0.03264449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00595903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014419 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00800892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00077116 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00027157 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00655549 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 12,282,955 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.