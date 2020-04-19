Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.09. Haymaker Acquisition posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haymaker Acquisition will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Haymaker Acquisition.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.38 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair lowered shares of Haymaker Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Haymaker Acquisition currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

OSW traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.08. 657,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.14 million and a P/E ratio of 9.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. Haymaker Acquisition has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

In other Haymaker Acquisition news, CFO Stephen Lazarus acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $489,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

