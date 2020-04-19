Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.09. Haymaker Acquisition posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haymaker Acquisition will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Haymaker Acquisition.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.38 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair lowered shares of Haymaker Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Haymaker Acquisition currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

OSW traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.08. 657,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.14 million and a P/E ratio of 9.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. Haymaker Acquisition has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

In other Haymaker Acquisition news, CFO Stephen Lazarus acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $489,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Haymaker Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

Earnings History and Estimates for Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW)

