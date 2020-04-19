HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 291,900 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 364,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HCI Group stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.35. 50,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,645. The company has a market cap of $314.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $48.24.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $63.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.32 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCI Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

HCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

In other HCI Group news, Director Susan Watts acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.62 per share, with a total value of $29,715.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $78,209.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,240 shares of company stock worth $49,281. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 526.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in HCI Group by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in HCI Group by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.