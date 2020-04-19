HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Short Interest Update

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 2,864,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 41,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,233.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 409,506 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,949 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $88,580,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth $42,419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in HD Supply by 1,540.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,778,000 after buying an additional 928,703 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in HD Supply by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after buying an additional 300,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in HD Supply by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,006,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,465,000 after buying an additional 245,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

HDS stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,871. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.94. HD Supply has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

