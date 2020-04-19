Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives Sell Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

HL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised Hecla Mining to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $5.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hecla Mining from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.68.

HL traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $2.17. 15,413,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,545,921. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,923,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,826 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,106,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,262,000 after buying an additional 338,987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,429,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,967,000 after buying an additional 4,430,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,761,000 after buying an additional 613,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,832,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 206,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

