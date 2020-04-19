Heico (NYSE:HEI) Given New $70.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Heico (NYSE:HEI) had its price objective trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Heico from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark started coverage on Heico in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Heico from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.55.

Shares of HEI stock traded up $6.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.61. The company had a trading volume of 875,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day moving average of $113.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.06. Heico has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $147.93.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. Heico had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 17.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Heico will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $59,556.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $52,154.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heico during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heico during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Heico during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Heico by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heico during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

