Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,300 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 573,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 264,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Herc by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HRI. TheStreet downgraded Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Herc stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,563. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $571.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 3.18. Herc has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $50.81.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.36). Herc had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.