Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,300 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 573,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 264,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of HRI traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 3.18. Herc has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $50.81.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.36). Herc had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Herc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 911.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 847,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,485,000 after purchasing an additional 763,889 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,610,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Herc by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,100,000 after buying an additional 162,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth $6,966,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Herc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

