Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Short Interest Down 21.7% in March

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 4,136,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 880,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

In other news, COO Neil H. Shah bought 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $172,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,704 shares in the company, valued at $23,890.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 365,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,605.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 183,934 shares of company stock worth $1,553,986. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 39,802 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,873 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $222.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.01.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.31%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is presently 57.73%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.