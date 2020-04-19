Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Lowered to $154.00 at Deutsche Bank

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank from $155.00 to $154.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised Hershey from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.94.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $146.46. 1,137,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. Hershey has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.65.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hershey will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $612,813.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,786 in the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

