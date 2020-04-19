Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Lowered to $154.00 at Deutsche Bank

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank from $155.00 to $154.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised Hershey from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.94.
Shares of Hershey stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $146.46. 1,137,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. Hershey has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.65.
In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $612,813.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,786 in the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.
About Hershey
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
