Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,800 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 522,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In related news, Director Paul J. Evans sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $31,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIL. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Hill International by 75.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 27,104 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Hill International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hill International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,540,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,576,000 after buying an additional 94,751 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Hill International during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hill International stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 46,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,682. Hill International has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $102.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84.

HIL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Hill International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hill International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

