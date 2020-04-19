Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $103.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.88.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $5.47 on Thursday, hitting $75.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,924,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,831,359. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average of $96.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. Hilton Hotels has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 36.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 42.5% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

