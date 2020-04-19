HOLD (HOLD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $15.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 19th. HOLD has a market capitalization of $28,448.47 and approximately $15.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HOLD has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One HOLD token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.15 or 0.02740507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00225896 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00057347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00050822 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD’s launch date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official website is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

