Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective decreased by SunTrust Banks from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised Home Depot from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.24.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded up $9.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,647,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,224. The company has a market cap of $214.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.05. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.