Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) Short Interest Down 28.0% in March

Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 775,800 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 1,076,900 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZN. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 269,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 658.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 67,202 shares during the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Horizon Global stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.66. 44,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,029. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. Horizon Global has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $142.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Global will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HZN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Global from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

