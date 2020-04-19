Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf has a 1-year low of C$3.30 and a 1-year high of C$6.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.02.

Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$17.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.37 million.

