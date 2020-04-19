Hospitality Properties Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:SVC)

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th.

Hospitality Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hospitality Properties Trust to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.94. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.29 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SVC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

